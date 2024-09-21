Can Kabaddi ex-captain Deepak Hooda secure maiden poll win for BJP?

He is known for tackling his opponents in kabaddi matches, but this time Deepak Hooda is taking on his rivals in a different contest altogether.

IMAGE: Indian kabaddi team ex-captain and BJP nominee Deepak Hooda is locked in a multi-cornered contest from the Jat-dominated Meham, Haryana. Photograph: Courtesy Deepak Hooda on X

Former Indian kabaddi team captain and Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Hooda is locked in a multi-cornered electoral contest from the Jat-dominated Meham assembly constituency in the Rohtak district for the Haryana assembly polls.

"Nobody will be able to prevent lotus (BJP's poll symbol) from blooming in Meham," said Hooda as he exuded confidence that his party will taste its first electoral victory from this constituency.

Arjuna awardee Hooda (30) hails from the Chamaria village in Rohtak.

He was part of the Indian kabaddi team which won the gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016.

He has also been part of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Hooda and his wife Saweety Boora, who is an international boxer, joined the BJP around six months ago.

Political greenhorn Hooda said he is visiting door-to-door for poll campaigning and getting "immense" support from the people of the Meham constituency.

The Meham constituency was once considered the stronghold of former prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. He became a legislator from Meham in 1982, 1985 and 1987.

Thereafter, Congress' Anand Singh Dangi was elected MLA for four terms (1991, 2005, 2009 and 2014) and this constituency became his bastion.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Dangi was defeated by independent candidate Balraj Kundu by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

BJP's Hooda is pitted against Congress candidate and former MLA Anand Singh Dangi's son Balram Dangi and sitting MLA Balraj Kundu, who formed the Haryana Jansewak Party.

Rebel BJP leader Shamsher Singh Kharkara's wife Radha Ahlawat is also contesting as an independent candidate from this seat. Kharkara had unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2019 on BJP tickets.

Hooda slammed Kundu and previous legislators for doing "nothing" for development of the constituency. "Balraj Kundu did nothing in the constituency for development," alleged Hooda. The condition of roads is "very bad" and there is waterlogging problem, he said.

People had voted for Kundu in the last election as they were "fed up" with earlier MLA Dangi, he said.

Hooda promised to improve the condition of roads, streets and address other local issues, if he is elected.

"I will also work for bringing a sports university here, set up sports centres, will demand a medical college or an engineering college in the constituency," he told PTI.

Asked about whom he sees as his main political opponent in the electoral fight, Hooda said the contest is between the BJP and the Congress.

Hooda slammed Congress candidate Balram Dangi, who is the son of four-time legislator Anand Singh Dangi.

"People of the Meham constituency have been saying that they have not seen a more arrogant person than Dangi. He does not even acknowledge people's 'ram ram' (a way of greeting someone)," claimed Hooda.

"I feel that nobody will be able to prevent lotus from blooming in Meham. It will be a record this time," he said.

By looking at the response of people, I will win the elections by a big margin, he further said.

Asked how his wife and international boxer Saweety Boora is helping him in the elections, Hooda said she is a champion boxer. "She has been working hard with me day and night. She has been visiting villages," Hooda said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.