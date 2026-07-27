Can E20 Janta Party be the next big digital movement?

The 'E20 Janta Party' is rapidly gaining momentum on Instagram, mobilising India's Gen Z to protest the government's mandatory 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) and call for the resignation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

IMAGE: The E20 Janta Party page on Instagram. Photograph: E20_jantaparty/Instagram

Key Points The 'E20 Janta Party' is a new digital movement on Instagram, amassing over 2,85,000 followers, protesting the mandatory 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20).

The movement demands the resignation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the option for consumers to choose 100% unblended fuel at a discounted price.

Protesters argue that E20 fuel reduces vehicle mileage and causes long-term engine wear, while the government maintains its safety and efficiency.

The E20 Janta Party mirrors the success of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' in leveraging satirical branding and digital unity to drive political discourse.

This trend highlights the growing influence of digital-first, satirical political movements in India, effectively engaging youth and shaping public debate.

Instagram has become a digital political phenomenon in India.

Right after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) went viral and mobilised the youth, especially Gen Z, nationwide over paper leaks, another online movement is gaining momentum, gathering attention and following all over the country: the 'E20 Janta Party'.

At time of writing this report, the new entrant has already amassed a huge follower count of 2,85,000 and steadily counting on Instagram.

Like the Cockroach movement, this is also a satirical handle, entirely focused on the digital community.

Sparked by the widespread criticism over ethanol-blended fuel introduced by the government, this Instagram handle has taken the outrage widely expressed on social media and channelled it into an organised way of protesting digitally.

The idea is to push back against the government's 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) being sold at all petrol pumos, and demanding the resignation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is in charge of the ministry of road transport and highways and whose brainchild E20 petrol is.

A New Blueprint for Digital Activism

The E20 Janta Party is following in the footsteps of the Cockroach Janta Party which recently called off its month-long protest after its demands were met by its founder Abhijeet Dipke.

That movement began as a satire, with CJI Surya Kant calling unemployed youth 'cockroaches', which snowballed into something humongous and eventually led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Now, the E20 party is counting on the same digital unity of Gen Z and leveraging off the satirical branding.

‘Ethanol blending has sparked widespread discussion across the country, with different claims and perspectives being shared. In such a situation, every citizen and every vehicle owner deserves clear, transparent, and evidence-based information,’ the group said in one of its posts.

Are we just fuel consumers, or are we informed citizens who have the right to ask questions?



Ethanol blending has sparked widespread discussion across the country, with different claims and perspectives being shared.



In such a situation, every citizen and every vehicle owner… — E20 Janta Party (@E20JantaParty_) July 27, 2026

The Conflict Over E20 Fuel

The E20 Janta Party demands that people should have the freedom to choose 100% original, unblended fuel at a reasonable or discounted price.

Critics of the government argue that E20 fuel lowers vehicle mileage and causes long-term wear and tear on engine components.

On the other hand, government officials maintain that E20 is a safe, clean, and technologically advanced fuel, asserting that no laboratory tests or real-world data has proved that it damages engines.

However, the government has also acknowledged that if E20 is used, the E10-compliant vehicles may experience a slight drop in mileage. Reports state that the government has ruled out a return to unblended fuel.

While no information on the founders of the digital movement is available, the group said in a post of X: ‘E20 Janta Party is an independent public awareness campaign aimed at fostering public discussion, transparency, and the protection of consumer rights regarding the impacts of the E20 (20% Ethanol Blended Petrol) policy implemented in India.’

E20 Janta Party एक स्वतंत्र जन-जागरूकता अभियान है, जिसका उद्देश्य भारत में लागू E20 (20% Ethanol Blended Petrol) नीति के प्रभावों पर सार्वजनिक चर्चा, पारदर्शिता और उपभोक्ताओं के अधिकारों की रक्षा करना हैं।



यह किसी राजनीतिक दल का संगठन नहीं है।



हमारा उद्देश्य



•E20 नीति पर… — E20 Janta Party (@E20JantaParty_) July 26, 2026

As the followers of E20 Janta Party rise gradually on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), what it demonstrates is that India, with its large youth population, is leaning strongly towards digital-first movements to grab attention and bring about real change.