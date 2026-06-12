Can Dinesh Trivedi Reset India-Bangladesh Ties?

Dinesh Trivedi's experience as a businessperson and his fluency in Bengali are expected to be crucial in strengthening India-Bangladesh relations, particularly in attracting Indian investments to Dhaka.

IMAGE: India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi arrives in the country through the Benapol land port in Jessore, June 12, 2026. Photograph: High Commission of India, Dhaka/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Dinesh Trivedi's appointment marks a rare instance of a political leader being sent to a foreign capital by the Modi government.

Trivedi was a founding member of the Trinamool Congress in 1998.

The appointment comes as both India and Bangladesh seek to reset their bilateral ties in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

New Delhi is sending politician Dinesh Trivedi to Dhaka as its high commissioner to Bangladesh, as the neighbours seek to reset ties in a rapidly-changing subcontinent.

Trivedi, 75, was part of the group that founded the Jan Morcha, the V P Singh-led faction that broke away from the Congress in 1987 and later merged into the Janata Dal. He was a Janata Dal Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat between 1990 and 1996.

Trivedi was also a founding member of the Trinamool Congress in 1998.

He served as the Union minister of state for health and family welfare, and later as the railway minister in the second United Progressive Alliance government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

He presented the 2012 Railway Budget that proposed a fare hike; because of this, he had to resign as the minister after protests from his Trinamool Congress party.

Trivedi's Political Journey and Diplomatic Role

Trivedi represented West Bengal's Barrackpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014, losing in 2019 to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Arjun Singh. The TMC then sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

In March 2021, Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Trivedi, who hails from Gujarat, speaks fluent Bengali. He is being sent to Dhaka when India-Bangladesh relations are being reset by their respective governments.

Trivedi's experience as a businessperson could also prove to be crucial as Dhaka is keen to have more public and private sector investments from India.

Trivedi is a rare political leader who is being sent to a foreign capital after 2014.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has preferred sending retired Indian Foreign Service officers to key capitals and also given them prominent responsibilities in New Delhi.

IMAGE: High Commissioner to Bangladesh designate Dinesh Trivedi receives the Letters of Credence for his appointment from President Droupadi Murmu, June 5, 2026. Photograph: @ihcdhaka X/ANI Photo

A Look at India's Diplomatic Appointments

S Jaishankar, former foreign secretary, was inducted into the Union Cabinet as the external affairs minister on May 30, 2019, and continues to hold that post, becoming India's longest-serving foreign minister (barring Jawaharlal Nehru, who held the position in addition to the prime ministership).

Hardeep Singh Puri, a retired IFS officer, was inducted into the Union Cabinet as a minister in 2017. He has handled key portfolios and currently oversees the petroleum and natural gas ministry.

IFS officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra was sent as India's ambassador to the United States post-retirement.

India's former ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was appointed Delhi's lieutenant governor in March 2026.

Months after retiring from the IFS, Sandhu unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar as a BJP candidate.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, another former foreign secretary, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2025 and is a BJP member in the Upper House.

Former Central Bureau of Investigation director R K Raghavan served as India's high commissioner to Cyprus in 2017, and former army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag was the high commissioner to Seychelles from 2019 to 2022.

Historical Precedent for Political Envoys

Political appointees as India's high commissioners and ambassadors have included K R Narayanan, who served as India's ambassador to the US (1980-1984) after retiring from the IFS in 1978. He later became vice president and President of India.

Several of India's ambassadors to the US have been political appointees, including Asaf Ali, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, M C Chagla, Nani Palkhivala, Siddhartha Shankar Ray, Karan Singh and Naresh Chandra; in London, the list has included V K Krishna Menon, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, M C Chagla, L M Singhvi, N G Gore and Kuldip Nayar.

Political appointees among India's ambassadors to the erstwhile USSR included Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I K Gujral and Saiyid Nurul Hasan.

Historian K M Panikkar served as India's first ambassador to the People's Republic of China, and later headed India's missions in Cairo and Paris.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff