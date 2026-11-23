Defence experts said the capability of Bagheera has to be tested and validated under India's harsh conditions during summer months in deserts.

But it assumes significance as the ability to destroy an enemy tank before it enters striking distance could prove decisive in future land battles.

IMAGE: Bagheera AT1 missile system demonstration at Pokhran. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Adani Defence and Aerospace successfully test-fired its Bagheera AT1 anti-tank guided missile at Pokhran, Rajasthan, offering a significant advantage to the Indian Army.

The Bagheera AT1 features laser beam-riding guidance technology, making it less vulnerable to conventional radio-frequency jamming and offering an engagement range of up to 10 km.

Developed in 18 months, the system includes a 4x4 armoured vehicle with an automated launcher, four ready-to-fire missiles, and eight reloads, designed for rapid relocation after engagement.

The trials, conducted under a 'No Cost No Commitment' framework, validated day and night engagements, tandem firing, and aerial target engagement.

With tanks becoming vulnerable to precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions, Adani Defence and Aerospace's new vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) has offered an edge to the Indian Army.

The Bagheera AT1 was successfully test fired at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan on Saturday, November 21, 2026, the company said. It offers twice the range of the army's indigenous Nag missile and brings private industry into a strategically important weapons segment.

Advanced Guidance and Mobility

Developed over 18 months, Bagheera comprises an Adani-designed 4x4 armoured vehicle carrying an automated launcher, with four ready-to-fire missiles and eight additional reloads. It is designed to fire from a protected position and relocate quickly after engagement, reducing its vulnerability to retaliatory fire.

A key feature of the missile is its laser beam-riding guidance technology. Unlike missiles that depend on radio-frequency command links, Bagheera follows a laser beam directed towards the target. This makes it less vulnerable to conventional radio-frequency jamming.

Trial Success and Strategic Importance

Although Bagheera AT1 has an engagement range of up to 8 km, a guided engagement was demonstrated at up to 10 km.

The trials were conducted under the 'No Cost No Commitment' framework, which allows the armed forces to evaluate a weapon system, without an immediate procurement commitment.

'The programme validated day and night engagements, a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam, against a target representing an armoured vehicle, and an aerial-target engagement at an extended range. It was followed by a static display of the complete system,' the company said in a statement.

Adani has also demonstrated the system's ability to engage an aerial target at extended range. While this could offer some additional flexibility against low-flying threats, its primary role remains anti-armour warfare.

With this, Bagheera enters a competitive segment dominated by established systems such as Russia's Kornet-EM. The Russian missile has a comparable eight kilometre range against armoured targets.

While Israel's Spike NLOS has a much longer range and employs electro-optical guidance, France's Akeron MP uses a different combination of imaging sensors and operator control.

Future Implications for Indian Defence

Defence experts said the capability of Bagheera has to be tested and validated under India's harsh conditions during summer months in deserts. But it assumes significance as the ability to destroy an enemy tank before it enters striking distance could prove decisive in future land battles.

Ravi Kumar Gupta, former director of public interface at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said the development and testing of an anti-tank guided missile along with a launcher is a significant achievement and a sign of Indian industry coming to age.

"Developing capacity has become very essential in the light of the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the Iran-US war. We have seen how fast the ammunition gets depleted in case of a war. The long-term war can be sustained only and only if the country itself has its own production capabilities to match the demands," he told Business Standard.