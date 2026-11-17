The Calcutta High Court has affirmed the death penalty for Ashok Singh, convicted of the heinous rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in West Bengal's Hooghly district, reinforcing judicial commitment to justice in child protection cases.

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Key Points The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Ashok Singh for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Hooghly district.

Singh was initially convicted and sentenced to death by a POCSO court on January 17, 2025.

The victim went missing on November 24, 2024, and her body was later discovered at Singh's residence.

Both Singh had challenged the conviction and the state government sought confirmation of the death sentence before the High Court.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a convict in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in West Bengal's Hooghly district in 2024.

High Court Confirms Lower Court's Verdict

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Hooghly district had, on January 17, 2025, convicted Ashok Singh and awarded him the death sentence.

Singh had challenged the conviction and sentence before the high court.

The state government also moved the high court seeking mandatory confirmation of the death sentence.

After hearing all the parties, a division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray, upheld the conviction and death sentence of Singh.

According to special public prosecutor Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, who represented the state, the girl went missing on November 24, 2024.

After a prolonged search by her family members and neighbours, her bloodied corpse was found hidden in the residence of Singh under a pile of wood.

The accused was arrested and, upon completion of the investigation, trial was held before the POCSO court, where Singh was proved guilty of rape and murder of the girl.