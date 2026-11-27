The Calcutta High Court has delivered a significant ruling, setting aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and directing a fresh consideration of the key political roles.

FILE IMAGE: Ritabrata Banerjee unites with dissident MLAs. Photograph: Courtesy, Ritabrata Banerjee/Facebook

Key Points The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The court also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the TMC.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider both appointments within 10 days.

The ruling came on a petition by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the appointments.

A division bench had previously allowed Banerjee to continue as LoP until the single bench decided on the petition.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of rebel TMC faction's Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that it was not sustainable under law.

The court also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip of the TMC.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Speaker Rathindra Bose to consider afresh the appointment of the LoP and the Chief Whip within 10 days "in accordance with the law".

Court's Rationale For Quashing Appointments

In a judgment on a petition by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay challenging the appointments, the court held that the decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip was not sustainable under law.

Justice Rao read the operative part of the judgment in court, and a detailed order is expected later.

Background Of The Disputed Appointments

Bose had appointed Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition on June 3 after the BJP was voted to power in May.

Chattopadhyay had moved the court challenging the rejection of his name and appointment of breakaway group MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP by the Speaker. Akhruzzaman's appointment as the Chief Whip was also challenged.

During the appointments, the rebel group had claimed the support of 58 of TMC's total 80 MLAs.

Justice Rao had on June 18 refused any interim order on the Speaker's decision to appoint Banerjee as the LoP.

On an appeal by Chattopadhyay challenging the single bench's refusal to pass an interim order, a division bench of the high court had on August 18 directed that Banerjee would continue as the LoP in the assembly till the single bench decided on the petition challenging his appointment.

Banerjee had won from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, and Akhruzzaman from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad, in the assembly elections held in April this year.