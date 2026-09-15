Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal On Encounter Killing Probe

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government to submit an affidavit within two weeks concerning the police encounter killing of an accused in the brutal rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, demanding transparency in the ongoing investigation.

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Key Points Calcutta High Court mandates West Bengal government to file an affidavit on the encounter killing probe within two weeks.

Police are directed to preserve all documents and CCTV footage related to the incident.

The case involves the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, with an accused, Prabhas Mondal, killed in a police encounter.

The encounter occurred when the accused allegedly snatched a weapon and tried to flee during crime scene reconstruction.

A PIL seeks an impartial investigation into the encounter killing, with the next hearing scheduled in three weeks.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit within two weeks on the investigation into the encounter killing of an accused in the July rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. It also directed police to preserve all documents, including CCTV footage, in connection with the incident.

Court Seeks Details On Encounter Probe

A division bench, led by Justice Arijit Banerjee, directed the state to file an affidavit on the investigation into the encounter of the accused in the rape and murder of the girl within two weeks. The petitioner in the PIL seeking impartial probe into the case was directed to file a counter-affidavit within another week thereafter. The bench, also comprising Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, said the matter will come up for hearing after three weeks.

The body of the girl, who had gone missing on July 4 while on her way to buy a gift for her friend's birthday, was recovered wrapped in a sack from a pond the next day. Police said she was raped and then murdered. Prabhas Mondal, one of the accused in the case, was killed in a police encounter on July 8 when the investigators took him to the spot for reconstruction of the crime. It was alleged that the accused snatched a service weapon from an officer, fired a shot, and tried to flee, prompting the police to fire in retaliation.