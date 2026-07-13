CAG flags Rs 3,541 crore excess spend in Ladki Bahin scheme

The latest CAG report reveals substantial financial mismanagement in Maharashtra's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, detailing over Rs 3,500 crore in excess expenditure and the irregular parking of funds in deposit accounts.

IMAGE: A view of the crowd gathered during a programme of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin scheme incurred an excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore, as flagged by the CAG.

The Women and Child Development Department spent Rs 33,237.24 crore against an authorised budget of Rs 29,693.09 crore.

Rs 15,586 crore was transferred to Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts (VPDAs) without immediate expenditure needs, deemed a serious financial irregularity.

The CAG report highlighted significant deficiencies in budget estimation, expenditure control, and overall financial management of the scheme.

Recommendations include realistic assessment of fund requirements for DBT schemes and linking fund withdrawals strictly to actual expenditure needs.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore, parking of thousands of crores in deposit accounts and deficiencies in financial management in the implementation of the Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme.

The CAG State Finances Audit Report 2024-25, tabled in the state legislature on Friday, noted that the Women and Child Development Department did not provide any specific justification for the substantial excess expenditure.

The report stated that the Women and Child Development Department spent Rs 33,237.24 crore on the scheme against the authorised budget of Rs 29,693.09 crore, resulting in an excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore.

The report said a total grant of Rs 29,693.09 crore was made available for the scheme, including Rs 26,200 crore through supplementary provisions and Rs 3,490.75 crore re-appropriated from the Lek Ladki Yojana.

Excess Expenditure Details Uncovered

The CAG said audit scrutiny revealed that Rs 15,586 crore drawn between January and March 2025 was transferred to Virtual Personal Deposit Accounts (VPDAs).

"This large-scale withdrawal indicates that the funds were not required for immediate use and were drawn from the treasury without actual expenditure needs," the report said.

Describing the practice as a serious financial irregularity, the CAG said the drawal and parking of funds in VPDAs without immediate requirement was 'contrary to principles of budgetary discipline and financial propriety' and undermined legislative control over public finances.

Serious Financial Irregularities Highlighted

The audit further observed that the scheme's implementation was marked by 'significant deficiencies in budget estimation, expenditure control, and financial management'.

It also noted that expenditure on women's welfare increased sharply from Rs 261.78 crore in the previous year to more than Rs 33,500 crore, reflecting 'a significant shift toward welfare-oriented transfers rather than capital asset formation'.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, approved on June 28, 2024, aims to ensure women's economic independence. Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 years receive Rs 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer.

CAG Recommendations for Financial Prudence

The CAG recommended that for large DBT schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the department should ensure a realistic assessment of beneficiary coverage and fund requirements during budget formulation to avoid unnecessary supplementary demands or unauthorised excess expenditure.

It also advised the government against parking funds in VPDAs or similar accounts, saying fund withdrawals should be strictly linked to actual and immediate expenditure needs.