CAG audit reveals Indian Railways' lease repayment on wrong track

A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has cast a critical eye on Indian Railways' financial management, revealing an unhealthy reliance on budgetary support for lease repayments and significant delays in crucial safety infrastructure projects.

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Key Points Indian Railways is repaying lease charges to IRFC from gross budgetary support (GBS) instead of internal resources, a trend flagged as unhealthy by the CAG.

The ministry of railways spent approximately Rs 22,699 crore from GBS for the capital component of IRFC lease charges in FY25.

Significant delays were found in 20,304 safety-centric works funded by the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK), exposing railway operations to risks.

Indian Railways contributed only 21.30 per cent of the targeted internal resources to the RRSK corpus over five years.

Unsanctioned expenditure by Indian Railways doubled in a single financial year, reaching approximately Rs 19,458.25 crore in 2024-25.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of railway finances for 2024-25 has flagged the trend of the national transporter repaying lease charges to its borrowing arm -- Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) -- from budgetary grants rather than internal resources.

According to the report, the ministry of railways spent Rs 22,699 crore towards the capital component of IRFC lease charges from gross budgetary support (GBS) during FY25.

The financial watchdog also observed that the entire lease charges (principal component) were being paid from GBS.

Budgetary Reliance Concerns

“Ideally the repayment of lease charges to IRFC should have been made from Capital Fund (which is sourced from revenue surplus).

"However, due to inadequate surplus and insufficient funds available in the capital fund, the repayment of lease charges to IRFC was made from GBS,” the CAG audit report said.

This arrangement of repayment to IRFC from GBS is not a healthy trend and would deprive the Railways of additional investments that could have been made on capital works, it added.

Delays in Safety Works

The audit also flagged delays in safety works sanctioned through a special safety fund -- Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK).

A total of 22,350 works were fully funded from RRSK, of which 14,016 (62.71 per cent) works have been completed, while 8,334 (37.29 per cent) works are still in progress.

In addition, 28,340 works were partially funded through RRSK, of which 16,370 (57.76 per cent) works have been completed and 11,970 (42.24 per cent) works remain in progress, the audit found.

“Non-completion of 20,304 safety-centric works indicates exposure of railway operations to safety risks and delay in achieving the intended safety outcomes.

"The large backlog also reflects deficiencies in planning and execution by Railway Administration leading to inefficient utilisation of RRSK fund,” the audit report said.

Financial Shortfalls and Irregularities

Freight earnings are heavily dependent on the transportation of coal. There was cross-subsidisation from freight earnings to passenger and other coaching earnings.

Railways contributed only a small fraction of the envisaged internal resources, preventing achievement of the targeted RRSK corpus, the report said.

“During the first five years of RRSK, Indian Railways contributed only Rs 5,324.62 crore from Internal Resources against the envisaged Rs 25,000 crore, achieving just 21.30 per cent of the targeted contribution,” it said.

Moreover, unsanctioned expenditure incurred by Railways doubled (increased by 113 per cent) in a single financial year, the report said.

All items of irregular expenditure incurred by Indian Railways, such as expenditure incurred in excess of sanctioned estimates, expenditure incurred without detailed estimates and miscellaneous overpayments, etc, are noted in the books of objectionable items by the Zonal Railways administration and treated as unsanctioned expenditure.

During the year 2024-25, unsanctioned expenditure of Rs 19,458.25 crore involving 1,321 cases was incurred by Indian Railways, which was 2.55 per cent of its total expenditure during the year.

“Railways need to ensure that such expenditures are reduced to a minimum,” the report said.