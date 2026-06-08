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CAF Constable Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 23:23 IST

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A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable's alleged suicide in Kondagaon raises concerns, marking the first such incident among security personnel in the Bastar region since its recent declaration as Maoist-free.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Jogendra Netam died by suicide in Kondagaon district.
  • The incident occurred at a CAF camp under the Urandabeda police station limits.
  • Police suspect personal stress as the primary reason, pending further investigation.
  • This is the first reported suicide of security personnel in Bastar since the region was declared Maoist-free on March 31.
  • The Bastar region, including Kondagaon, was recently declared free of armed Maoist presence.

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable allegedly shot himself dead with his INSAS service rifle at a security camp in Kondagaon district on Monday, police said.

Investigation Underway Into Constable's Death

The deceased constable, identified as Jogendra Netam, was deployed on security duty at the CAF camp under the Urandabeda police station limits, this afternoon, said Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra.

 

Netam, who belonged to the 5th battalion of the CAF, allegedly used his INSAS service rifle to shoot himself, the officer said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident.

Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide committed under stress arising from personal reasons, Chandra said.

However, the actual reason that prompted him to take an extreme step will become clear only after the probe is completed, the SP said.

According to police, this is the first case of a security personnel posted in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region taking his own life since the state government declared the region free of armed Maoist presence on March 31.

The Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Kondagaon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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