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Cabinet rejig soon? Buzz intensifies as Amit Shah meets Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra June 25, 2026 15:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent meeting with President Droupadi Murmu has intensified speculation regarding an imminent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers, following similar discussions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recent ministerial changes.

Amit Shah meets president amid reshuffle buzz

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu, sparking cabinet reshuffle speculation.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Murmu earlier, adding to the reshuffle buzz.
  • Recent resignations of ministers like George Kurian and Ravneet Singh, whose Rajya Sabha terms ended, are noted.
  • Several Union ministers have been given new organisational roles in their home states, further fuelling reshuffle talks.
  • The meetings and appointments suggest significant changes are anticipated within the Union Council of Ministers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi amid the buzz over a reshuffle of the union council of ministers.

The president's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

'Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' the post said.

Speculation Over Cabinet Changes

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on President Murmu.

The meetings assume significance given the speculation that a reshuffle of the union council of ministers is imminent.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Kerala George Kurian recently resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha termed expired.

The 65-year-old was Union minister of state for minority affairs and also for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

The BJP decided not to renominate Kurian, whose term in the Upper House ended on June 21.

 

Besides, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh, whose Rajya Sabha term also ended on June 21, has not been renominated by the BJP to the Upper House either.

Singh, who had been a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan since August 2024, also holds charge as the minister of state for food processing industries.

A few Union ministers have been given key organisational responsibilities in their home states.

Their appointment fuelled the buzz of a possible reshuffle. BJP national president Nitin Nabin on May 28 appointed Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra as Delhi BJP chief.

In December last year, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was the new president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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