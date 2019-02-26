rediff.com

Cabinet Committee on Security meets after IAF air strikes in Pak

February 26, 2019 11:49 IST

IMAGE: Left to right, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj,Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Cabinet Committee on Security meet. Photograph: Press Information Bureau 

The Cabinet Committee on Security met in New Delhi on Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

 

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes inside Pakistan and targeted terror camps, sources said.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.

