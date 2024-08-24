News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cabinet approves assured pension for govt employees

Cabinet approves assured pension for govt employees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 24, 2024 21:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

IMAGE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Cabinet decisions in New Delhi on August 24, 2024. Photograph: PIB

The National Pension System is applicable for government employees joining the service after April 1, 2004. It was based on the premise of contribution rather than defined benefit applicable for employees prior to the NPS.

Announcing Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) announced that government employees will now be eligible to get 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation as pension.

For this full pension or 50 per cent of pay as the pension, he said, the eligibility service length will be 25 years.

 

However, he said, it would be proportionate for a lesser service period up to a minimum of 10 years of service.

NPS subscribers can now opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which offers assured pension applicable from the beginning of the next financial year.

Last year, the finance ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to review the pension scheme for government employees and suggest any changes, if needed, in light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System.

Several non-BJP-ruled states have decided to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and also employee organisations in some other states have raised demand for the same.

Briefing media, Cabinet Secretary-designate TV Somanathan said the new scheme is applicable from April 1, 2025.

The benefits of the Unified Pension Scheme are applicable for those retired and retiring till March 31, 2025, with arrears, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
The Pension Challenge Confronting India
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
NPS added 21.5% fewer corporate subscribers in 2023
NPS added 21.5% fewer corporate subscribers in 2023
EPL: Brighton STUN Man United with last-minute winner
EPL: Brighton STUN Man United with last-minute winner
Keychain charm brings Olympic luck for Swapnil
Keychain charm brings Olympic luck for Swapnil
Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw again
Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw again
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend

More like this

The pension puzzle: Ring in the old, out with the new?

The pension puzzle: Ring in the old, out with the new?

Govt staffers protest for return of old pension scheme

Govt staffers protest for return of old pension scheme

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances