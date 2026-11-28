Discover how a Bengaluru cab driver, accused of seven brutal murders, allegedly exploited a media identity and press stickers to evade detection and dispose of bodies across two states.

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Key Points A Bengaluru cab driver is accused of seven murders, including his wife and six family members.

The accused allegedly used a press identity and vehicle stickers to avoid suspicion while disposing of bodies.

Murders were reportedly committed over 15 days in October, with bodies dumped in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Police suspect a property dispute over a Srirampura property and frequent quarrels as primary motives.

The accused's teenage daughter, allegedly brainwashed, was also booked in the case and is lodged in a juvenile home.

Investigation into the seven murders allegedly committed by a cab driver where the victims include his wife, has revealed that he used his identity as a mediaperson to avoid suspicion and dispose of the bodies, police sources said on Saturday.

The accused used press stickers on his car and a banner claiming it was on a "journalist religious trip" to conceal the vehicle's registration number, they said.

Details Of The Crime

In October, the accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly killed his wife and six members of her family at his house within the Rajajinagar police station limits in Bengaluru over 15 days and dumped the bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, police said.

The first killing was allegedly executed on October 16, 2026.

During interrogation, he admitted to committing the murders and showed no remorse for his actions. His teenage daughter, who was also allegedly brainwashed by him was booked in the case and is lodged in a juvenile home, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Motives

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3.

Police said the accused had started a Kannada monthly publication in January this year and used its press stickers to avoid detection. He allegedly exploited his media identity to move around without attracting suspicion.

The probe further revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to collect the victims' fingerprints after the murders, possibly to use them on documents related to property transfer.

Police suspect that frequent quarrels with his wife, deep-rooted resentment toward her and her family, and his alleged desire to control a Srirampura property owned by his mother-in-law in her husband's name may have driven him to commit the murders.