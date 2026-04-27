UP Cab Driver Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds

A cab driver was discovered dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the suspected murder.

Key Points Kuldeep Rathore, a 35-year-old cab driver, was found dead in his car in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The cab driver's body had gunshot injuries, indicating a possible murder.

Police suspect Rathore had taken unidentified passengers on hire before his death.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the killing in Uttar Pradesh.

A 35-year-old cab driver was allegedly found dead inside his car on Monday with gunshot injuries, police said.

The deceased, Kuldeep Rathore, a resident of Shahjahanpur, used to operate his car on hire, which was found parked in a field along the roadside near a village in the Puwayan area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Deeksha Bhanwar said.

Police Investigation Launched Into Cab Driver's Death

"Upon inspection, the driver's body was recovered from inside the vehicle. He had been shot dead," she said.

It is suspected that Rathore had taken some unidentified passengers on hire on Sunday, police said.

Search For Suspects And Motive Underway

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the killing, they said.