HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Cab Driver Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds

UP Cab Driver Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 14:10 IST

x

A cab driver was discovered dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the suspected murder.

Key Points

  • Kuldeep Rathore, a 35-year-old cab driver, was found dead in his car in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The cab driver's body had gunshot injuries, indicating a possible murder.
  • Police suspect Rathore had taken unidentified passengers on hire before his death.
  • An investigation is underway to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the killing in Uttar Pradesh.

A 35-year-old cab driver was allegedly found dead inside his car on Monday with gunshot injuries, police said.

The deceased, Kuldeep Rathore, a resident of Shahjahanpur, used to operate his car on hire, which was found parked in a field along the roadside near a village in the Puwayan area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Deeksha Bhanwar said.

 

Police Investigation Launched Into Cab Driver's Death

"Upon inspection, the driver's body was recovered from inside the vehicle. He had been shot dead," she said.

It is suspected that Rathore had taken some unidentified passengers on hire on Sunday, police said.

Search For Suspects And Motive Underway

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the killing, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Uber cab driver shot dead by juvenile in west Delhi
Uber cab driver shot dead by juvenile in west Delhi
Denied front seat in tempo, man shoots father dead
Denied front seat in tempo, man shoots father dead
Unidentified Vehicle Kills Man in Kushinagar Hit-and-Run
Unidentified Vehicle Kills Man in Kushinagar Hit-and-Run
Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Death in Uttar Pradesh Village
Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Death in Uttar Pradesh Village
Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest
Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich1:16

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich

Khushi Kapoor Impresses in All-Black Outfit1:01

Khushi Kapoor Impresses in All-Black Outfit

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh Biological Park1:08

When Bears Beat the Heat with Ice Cream at Nahargarh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO