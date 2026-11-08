Domestic Disputes Lead To Cab Driver's Alleged Serial Murders

Bengaluru police have recovered five bodies in connection with a cab driver's alleged serial murders of seven family members stemming from domestic disputes, with investigations ongoing into the widespread disposal of victims across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

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Key Points Police recovered two more bodies, identified as Shivakumar and Divya, near Chamundi Hills forest area on Sunday, bringing the total number of bodies found to five.

The latest recoveries follow the discovery of the cab driver's wife and mother-in-law in Yercaud, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, and a seven-year-old boy near Nandi Hills on Friday.

Accused cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar allegedly murdered seven members of his wife's family, including the child, over domestic disputes in Bengaluru.

Investigators suspect the killings took place over the last 15 to 20 days, with the accused allegedly administering sedatives and attempting to mask noise during the assaults.

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint on November 3 led to the discovery of the alleged murders, prompting a widespread search for victims.

Two more bodies have been recovered by the police from a forest area near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru district in connection with a series of murders allegedly committed by a cab driver over domestic disputes, taking the total number of bodies recovered so far to five.

"Two more bodies identified as Shivakumar and Divya have been found near the Chamundi Hills forest area," police said on Sunday.

The latest recovery follows the discovery of the bodies of the cab driver's wife and mother-in-law in the Yercaud forest area of Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Saturday.

On Friday, police had recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy, identified as Puneeth, near Nandi Hills.

Investigation Into Family Murders

The accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly murdered seven members of his wife's family, including the child, over domestic disputes in Bengaluru.

Police suspect the killings took place over the last 15 to 20 days.

The accused allegedly committed the murders at his house within the Rajajinagar police station limits and disposed of the bodies at different locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Police are yet to recover the remaining two bodies.

Unravelling The Crime

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed the locations where he had disposed of the bodies, following which police teams launched searches at various places.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have administered sedatives to the victims before killing them.

They are also probing whether he turned up the television volume to drown out the noise during the assaults and prevent neighbours from becoming suspicious.

The matter came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3.

The investigation subsequently revealed the alleged murders, and the case was converted into a murder case and registered at the Rajajinagar police station.