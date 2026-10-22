Old Enmity Leads To Cab Driver's Brutal Murder In Bareilly

A 28-year-old cab driver was brutally murdered in Bareilly on Wednesday night, with police suspecting an old enmity as the motive behind the fatal assault, leading to one arrest.

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Key Points A 28-year-old cab driver, Sanjay Saxena, was allegedly thrashed to death in Bareilly on Wednesday night.

The attack reportedly stemmed from an old enmity with a group of men, which began at a wedding five months ago.

Saxena was assaulted with sticks and a pistol butt after watching a Ramlila performance.

One accused, Akshay, has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning by the police.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the murder, confirming its link to an old rivalry.

A 28-year-old cab driver was thrashed to death allegedly by a group of men over an old enmity here, police said on Thursday, adding that one accused has been arrested.

Details Of The Fatal Attack

The victim, Sanjay Saxena was returning after watching a Ramlila performance with his friend on Wednesday night when a group of men allegedly attacked him in the Shanti Vihar area under the Subhash Nagar police station limits, his family members said.

Saxena, who lived in Noida and worked as a cab driver, had come to Bareilly two days ago to visit his sister Meena.

According to his family, Saxena had a dispute with Akshay and his associates at a wedding in the locality around five months ago.

They alleged that the accused had also opened fire at a house following the dispute. Although the matter was later settled, the accused allegedly continued to hold a grudge.

On Wednesday night, Saxena and his friend Monu were returning after watching Ramlila in the Madinath area when they were allegedly attacked by Akshay and his aides.

Monu managed to escape, while Saxena was allegedly assaulted with sticks and the butt of a country-made pistol, his brother Vijay alleged.

Saxena was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Circle Officer (First) Ashutosh Shivam said a case had been registered, naming Akshay and another unidentified person. Akshay has been taken into custody for questioning, he said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

The murder was allegedly linked to an old rivalry, the officer said.