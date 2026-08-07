Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

Sankgeetha, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has officially withdrawn her divorce petition, bringing a temporary halt to the high-profile legal proceedings in a state family court.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sankgeetha, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has officially withdrawn her divorce petition.

The withdrawal was confirmed via video-conferencing in a Chengelpattu family court.

Sankgeetha had previously accused Vijay of an extra-marital affair and mental cruelty.

The court granted her the liberty to refile the plea in the future if necessary.

The couple's marriage was registered in 1998 in the UK, with a ceremonial marriage in Chennai in 1999.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sankgeetha on Friday withdrew her petition filed before a family court at Chengelpattu near Chennai seeking divorce.

When the divorce plea came up for hearing, the counsel for Sankgeetha filed a withdrawal petition.

Sankgeetha appeared before the court through video-conferencing, and confirmed that she does not wish to proceed further and wanted her withdrawal petition to be allowed.

The court recorded her submission and the counsel for respondent did not make any objection.

The court disposed of the matter by allowing Sankgeetha's petition.

The court also gave her the liberty to file a plea afresh in the future if required.

Details Of The Original Divorce Petition

In her divorce petition filed last year before a family court, Sankgeetha had accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress.

She had alleged that he had subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion".

If required, she had said she would implead the actress as second respondent.

The marriage had broken down irretrievably, she said in her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking divorce.

Background Of The Couple's Marriage

According to the petition, since 2021, the respondent (Vijay) has "emotionally withdrawn," treated the petitioner with verbal disdain and subjected her to "constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home."

The marriage between Sankgeetha and Vijay, a top notch movie star who has since wound up his career to focus on politics, was first registered on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom.

Thereafter, a ceremonial marriage was performed on August 25, 1999 in Chennai, according to the petition.