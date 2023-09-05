News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bypolls: Oommen Chandy's name still in Puthuppally voter list

Bypolls: Oommen Chandy's name still in Puthuppally voter list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2023 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As polling for the Puthuppally assembly seat commenced on Tuesday, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy -- whose death necessitated the bypoll -- still figured among the list of over 1.76 lakh voters in the constituency.

IMAGE: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away at the age of 79, in Bengaluru on July 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chandy's name figured at serial 647 in the voters list at the Georgian Public School (CBSE) polling booth in Puthuppally (North Portion) in Kottayam.

Election analysts were of the view that the short span within which the bypoll was announced and polling was held, after the demise of the Congress stalwart, did not give the Election Commission enough time to remove the former Kerala CM's name from the electoral roll.

 

However, his name was crossed out manually in the physical list at the polling station, sources said.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter claims continued on polling day as well, with Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- claiming that his father and their family had been hounded for over 20 years.

Referring to the allegations regarding the former CM's medical treatment, Oommen said that he had ensured that the best possible care was provided to his father and had also taken him to the United States for the same.

Oommen, who is the United Democratic Front candidate in the Puthuppally bypoll, said that these details find mention in his father's diary.

Left Democratic Front candidate and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Jaick C Thomas, on the other hand, alleged there was no development in the constituency that was held by the Congress for 53 years straight.

He also claimed that the UDF avoided a debate on the issue of development in Puthuppally.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Oommen Chandy never turned away the needy'
'Oommen Chandy never turned away the needy'
It's BJP vs INDIA in bypolls in 4 states, but not in 2
It's BJP vs INDIA in bypolls in 4 states, but not in 2
Oommen Chandy: He crafted Congress win in Kerala
Oommen Chandy: He crafted Congress win in Kerala
Sindhi Thadri Special: Niji Palak
Sindhi Thadri Special: Niji Palak
Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock
Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock
SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea
SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
G20 invite mentions Bharat, not India; Cong sees red
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Remarkable Life And Legacy Of Oommen Chandy

The Remarkable Life And Legacy Of Oommen Chandy

First INDIA vs NDA contest: Voting begins for bypolls

First INDIA vs NDA contest: Voting begins for bypolls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances