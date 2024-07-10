Bypolls held in 7 states amid violence in Uttarakhand, Bengal

Moderate to brisk polling was recorded in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states where bypolls were held on Wednesday amid sporadic incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

IMAGE: Voters click a selfie while showcasing their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Maniktala assembly by-elections, in Kolkata on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Voting time was from 7 am to 6 pm.

The electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha polls, will decide the fate of many veterans and some debutantes, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur.

The bypolls are being held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

Barring Uttarakhand and West Bengal, polling has been peaceful in the rest of the states so far.

In Uttarakhand's Manglaur constituency, four people were injured in a clash between supporters of rival parties at a polling booth. Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali in-charge R K Saklani told PTI that a report was received about the clash between workers of two parties at booth number 53-54 in Libbarheri in Manglaur.

Some reports claimed there was firing at the booth too. However, police denied the reports.

Purported videos of the clash on social media showed Congress candidate and former MLA Qazi Nizamuddin taking a man in bloodstained clothes to the hospital.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of throttling democracy by sowing seeds of hatred. Another video showed him embracing an injured party worker at the hospital and crying aloud.

Violence erupted at the booth when some people with half their faces covered entered the booth and started stopping people from casting their votes, sources said.

Several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Harish Rawat, Leader of opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya and Congress MP from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh Imran Masood condemned the violence, saying it had never happened in Uttarakhand before.

While 67.28 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Manglaur till 5 pm, Badrinath reported 47.68 per cent.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year while the Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March this year.

In West Bengal, violence was reported in Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin assembly segments as the BJP accused Trinamool Congress activists of assaulting its booth agents and stopping its candidates from visiting some polling stations.

BJP candidates Manoj Kumar Biswas and Binay Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin and Badgah respectively claimed they were not allowed to visit some booths. Manoj Kumar Biswas alleged that BJP camp offices in some areas were ransacked by the TMC.

BJP's Maniktala candidate Kalyan Chaubey faced protests and was greeted with 'go back' slogans allegedly by TMC activists as he tried to enter a booth in the constituency. Later on, the security personnel dispersed the crowd.

The TMC denied the allegations and dubbed them as 'baseless'.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against these incidents.

Among the constituencies, Raiganj witnessed the highest turnout at 67.12 per cent till 5 pm, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 65.37 per cent, Bagda at 65.15 per cent and Maniktala at 51.39 per cent.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Nalagarh assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage of 75.22 till 5 pm, followed by Hamirpur at 65.78 and Dehra at 63.89.

The seats fell vacant after the three independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the House on March 22.

In Punjab, the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment saw a voter turnout of 51.30 per cent till 5 pm.

At many polling stations, plants were given to voters who exercised their franchise.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Mohinder Bhagat, the son of former minister and former BJP MLA Bhagat Chunni Lal. Bhagat had joined the AAP after quitting the BJP last year.

The Congress has placed its bet on Surinder Kaur, who is the former senior deputy mayor and five-time municipal councillor in Jalandhar. She is a prominent Dalit leader of the Ravidassia community.

The BJP has fielded Angural, who switched sides in March after quitting the AAP. He had won this seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls on an AAP ticket.

In Bihar, a voter turnout of 51.14 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the bypoll to Rupauli Assembly seat.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who won the seat for Janata Dal-United several times in the past but quit the party to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket.

Following her loss in the parliamentary election, she contested in the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

Brisk polling was witnessed in the bypoll to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu with voters queuing up in large numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise. A voter turnout of 77.73 per cent was recorded till 5 pm.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator N Pughazhendhi.

It is a triangular contest in Vikravandi with ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva (alias Sivashanmugam A) pitted against Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

Polling was also held for the Amarwara assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh and the polling percentage was at 72.89 till 5 pm.