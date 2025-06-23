Bypolls: AAP wins Gujarat, Punjab; Cong leads in Kerala, TMC in WB

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while Bharatiya Janata party's Rajendra Chavda bagged Kadi seat on Monday, as counting for bypolls to the two constituencies in Gujarat concluded, officials said.

The AAP also won in Punjab's Ludhiana West while the Congress-led United Democratic Front surged ahead of its rivals in Kerala's Nilambur and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Kaliganj.

IMAGE: AAP's Gopal Italia wins the Visavadar seat in Gujarat bypoll. Photograph: @AAPGujarat/X

The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.

While the deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat.

Italia, the former Gujarat president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defeated his nearest rival, BJP candidate Kirit Patel, in Visavadar seat of Junagadh district by a margin of 17,554 votes.

While Italia received 75,942 votes, Patel got 58,388 votes after the end of total 21 rounds of counting, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

BJP leaders earlier said they were hoping to break the 18-year jinx in Visavadar, where the party last tasted victory in 2007.

In Kadi seat of Mehsana district, reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates, BJP's Rajendra Chavda emerged victorious by a margin of 39,452 votes over Congress' Ramesh Chavda after the end of all 22 rounds of counting.

While Rajendra Chavda received 99,742 votes, former Congress MLA Ramesh Chavda managed to secure 60,290 votes.

The bypolls, held on June 19, witnessed 57.90 per cent voter turnout in Kadi seat and 56.89 per cent in Visavadar constituency, officials said.

The counting of votes started at 8 am on Monday and ended at around 1.30pm, they said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and AAP fielded their candidates in both the seats.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant in December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

Despite its near-total dominance in the state, the BJP has not won the Visavadar seat since 2007.

The ruling AAP in Punjab won the bypolls from the Ludhiana West assembly seat with party candidate Sanjeev Arora defeating Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government received a setback as the opposition UDF surged ahead in the Nilambur seat.

By the end of the final round of counting, Election Commission figures showed Aryadan Shoukath, the Congress-led UDF candidate, had taken a lead of 11,077 votes over M Swaraj of the ruling CPI-M.

Shoukath is the son of the late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, while Swaraj is a state secretariat member of the CPI(M).The Left candidate congratulated Shoukath.

Swaraj said the LDF would closely examine the results but rejected suggestions of anti-incumbency against the Left government.

Shoukath said the outcome was expected.

"It was a victory anticipated by the people of Kerala -- a major win against the LDF government," he said.

Independent candidate and two-time legislator P V Anvar delivered a strong performance in the Nilambur by-election, surprising both the UDF and the LDF.

The Nilambur seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Anvar, triggering a fierce political battle in the forest-fringe constituency.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress was leading in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district.

TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed was leading against her nearest rival, BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh 29,580. Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI-M, slipped to the third position, election officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February this year. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, has been fielded by the party to retain the seat.