By-elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry see huge voter turnout

By-elections across Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal concluded peacefully with impressive voter turnouts, setting the stage for significant political outcomes.

IMAGE: Voters queue up at a polling station in Nagaon, Assam, October 6, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI video/X

Key Points By-elections for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam concluded peacefully with a 76% voter turnout.

Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly Constituencies recorded high turnouts of 83.86% and 78.53% respectively.

Puducherry's Thattanchavady assembly constituency saw 78.83% polling, while West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar registered nearly 79% turnout.

The Nagaon by-election is a triangular contest between BJP, Congress, and AIUDF, with high stakes for all major parties.

The bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are seen as crucial tests for the incumbent governments and opposition parties.

Voting for the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam concluded peacefully at 5 pm on Tuesday as 76 per cent of 19.05 lakh electors exercised their franchise, an official said.

The final poll percentage, however, is expected to rise as electors who entered the polling stations before the closure of the gates would be allowed to cast their votes, he said.

The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

Assam By-Election Details

"Voting, which commenced at 7 am, was peaceful as no untoward incident was reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency," the official said.

Minor EVM glitches were reported from a few polling booths but the machines were immediately replaced and polling continued.

The highest turnout of 80.22 per cent was registered in Samaguri assembly constituency and the lowest of 70.27 per cent in Raha till 5 pm.

In the remaining six assembly segments, Morigaon recorded 72.84 per cent turnout, Nagaon-Batadraba 72.01 per cent, Rupahihat 77.67 per cent, Dhing 77.93 percent, Jagiroad 76.61 percent and Laharighat 78.88 per cent.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayong Higher Secondary School under Jagiroad assembly constituency, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised his franchise at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba assembly segment.

"Voters will elect a suitable candidate," Sharma, who was the deputy commissioner of Nagaon district before he resigned to contest the by-election, told reporters after exercising his franchise.

Bora said, "Everyone is aware that the BJP and the AIUDF are the same entity, but I am confident that the Congress will retain the seat."

Political Stakes and Voter Demographics

Fifteen candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is expected to be triangular among Sharma, Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

While the bypoll result will not impact the balance of power in Parliament, stakes are high for major political parties.

The ruling BJP is seeking to expand its base in this Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is going all out to retain the seat by keeping its minority support base intact.

The AIUDF, the third prominent party in the fray, is fighting to maintain its influence after it was reduced to two MLAs from 16 in the assembly elections in April.

The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements, with 624 polling stations identified as sensitive, another official said.

A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, were eligible to cast their votes at 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry By-Elections

The polling for the by-elections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu ended at 6 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

The high-stakes bypolls in Tamil Nadu, which will have a bearing not only on the incumbent TVK regime, but will also be crucial for both the main opposition DMK and the AIADMK, which had been relegated to the third spot in the April assembly election.

Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies, both reserved segments, registered a turnout of 83.86 per cent and 78.53 per cent, respectively, at 5 pm, according to election authorities.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, and the exercise concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents. The polling for the by-election in Thattanchavady assembly constituency in Puducherry ended at 6 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

The Thattanchavady constituency registered 78.83 per cent polling as of 5 pm, and it is expected to increase as the final figure, up to 6 pm, is being collated, they said.

Polling commenced at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

In Puducherry, the bypoll is seen as a test of popularity for the four-month-old NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, whose resignation from Thattancvahady -- while retaining Mangalam seat -- necessitated the bypoll.

West Bengal By-Elections

Voting for the bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies of West Bengal concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday, a senior EC official said, adding that those still in the queue would be allowed to vote.

Nearly 79 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the two constituencies, according to the poll panel.

Voting was peaceful, with a few untoward incidents reported, the official said.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district recorded a polling percentage of 79.39, while Rejinagar in Murshidabad registered 78.42 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm.