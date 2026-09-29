Monetary Dispute Leads To Gruesome Murder In Vijayawada

A shocking murder case has emerged from Vijayawada, where a butcher was arrested for allegedly killing a woman, dismembering her body, and disposing of the remains following a heated monetary dispute.

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Key Points Shaik Shafi, a butcher in Vijayawada, was arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Kalyani.

Kalyani's body was dismembered and dumped in a canal after her throat was slit.

The motive for the murder was a monetary dispute, with Kalyani allegedly demanding money frequently from Shafi.

Shafi had adopted Kalyani's son four years prior, and they had also been intimate.

An accomplice, Shaik Abdulla, was also arrested for helping dispose of the body parts.

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a butcher for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old woman and later disposing of her dismembered body parts in a canal here, a senior official on Tuesday.

Durga Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vijayawada West said Shaik Shafi (45), who runs a mutton shop in Bhavanipuram area of the city, had murdered Kalyani on September 17 and later cut her body into pieces.

The incident happened as a fallout of monetary issues.

Details Of The Gruesome Crime

"Shafi has been arrested for slitting Kalyani's throat and later cutting her body into pieces and dumping them in a canal," Rao told PTI.

As Shafi has only three daughters, he had adopted Kalyani's son four years ago. Police said the duo had also been intimate briefly.

However, police said Shafi claimed that Kalyani would frequently demand money and treat him like an ATM, taking thousands of rupees.

Allegedly taking advantage of the fact that she had given her son for adoption, Kalyani would threaten Shafi that she would raise a hue and cry if he didn't pay her whenever she demanded money, police said.

Motive And Arrests

Unable to bear this alleged harassment, Shafi invited Kalyani to his home on September 17 when his family members were away.

On that fateful day, Shafi alleged that Kalyani had demanded Rs 1 lakh but he offered only Rs 15,000, leading to a quarrel, police said.

Later, the enraged butcher allegedly slit Kalyani's throat and then cut her body into pieces, they said.

To cover up the murder and wipe out evidence, police said Shafi dumped Kalyani's body parts in the cooling canal of Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) with the help of Shaik Abdulla.

Police arrested Shafi and Abdulla under relevant sections of BNS.

According to police, Kalyani lost her mother at an early age, while her father would not care for her and her brother due to his wayward lifestyle.