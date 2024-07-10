News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Businessman thrashed after kangaroo court called by TMC leader

Businessman thrashed after kangaroo court called by TMC leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 10, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A businessman in West Bengal's Howrah district was allegedly assaulted and his house vandalised after a kangaroo court session was convened by a local panchayat pradhan and Trinamool Congress leader to resolve his marital dispute.

Image used only for representation. It is not related to the incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, police said.

The businessman, identified as Sahabuddin Sepai, had agreed to participate in the Kangaroo court session to resolve the dispute.

 

During the session, Kandua gram panchayat pradhan and local TMC leader Khalil Ahmed confronted the businessman and abruptly left with his associates after a heated argument, locals claimed.

Soon after they left, a mob allegedly led by Ahmed beat up the man and vandalised his house, they said.

"Sepai was injured in the incident and was taken to a health centre. Two persons have been arrested. Efforts are on to trace other accused named in an FIR," the officer said.

Asked about the incident, Ahmed claimed that he had left the Kangaroo session before violence erupted.

"The incident stemmed from a family dispute. I am being unfairly targeted," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Flogging case: TMC's Islam charged with murder bid
Flogging case: TMC's Islam charged with murder bid
Sandeshkhali: SC junks Bengal plea against CBI probe
Sandeshkhali: SC junks Bengal plea against CBI probe
Mamata, BJP spar over NIA team assault in Bengal
Mamata, BJP spar over NIA team assault in Bengal
Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?
Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?
RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts
RBI Flags Concern Over Illegal Accounts
Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 pts
Markets tumble on profit booking; Sensex sinks 427 pts
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

If govt fails to protect people ...: HC on WB violence

If govt fails to protect people ...: HC on WB violence

Old video of girl being tortured in Bengal goes viral

Old video of girl being tortured in Bengal goes viral

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances