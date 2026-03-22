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How an 81-Year-Old Businessman Was Scammed Out of ₹15 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 22:58 IST

An 81-year-old businessman in Belagavi, Karnataka, fell victim to a sophisticated digital arrest scam, losing over ₹15 crore to fraudsters posing as CBI officials, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and cybersecurity measures.

Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Key Points

  • An 81-year-old businessman in Belagavi lost over ₹15 crore in a sophisticated 'digital arrest scam'.
  • Fraudsters posing as CBI officials falsely accused the victim of money laundering and illegal financial activities.
  • The scammers coerced the victim into sharing financial details and transferring money to a 'safe account'.
  • Police have recovered ₹90 lakh and formed a special team to investigate and arrest the culprits involved in the cyber fraud.
  • This incident highlights the growing threat of digital arrest scams and the importance of verifying official communications.

An 81-year-old businessman in Belagavi allegedly lost over ₹15 crore in a "digital arrest scam" after fraudsters posing as CBI officials accused him of involvement in a financial crime, police said.

According to officials, the senior citizen received multiple calls, including video calls, for nearly six weeks.

 

The fraudsters claimed that the victim had received a ₹5 lakh commission for laundering ₹25 lakh and that complaints have been filed against him for illegal financial activities.

Threatening to arrest him in a money laundering case, they coerced the victim into sharing his account and financial details with them and transferring the money to a "safe or government account". They assured him that the amount would be returned after the investigation.

The victim grew suspicious as he received no communication from the callers and found all mobile numbers untraceable, following which he complained to the police last week.

Investigation and Recovery Efforts

The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station officials, who investigated the case, traced the account to which the money was transferred and recovered only ₹90 lakh.

The Belagavi Police Commissioner has constituted a special team to trace and arrest the culprits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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