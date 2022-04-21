News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Businessman kidnapped from outside Kolkata mall, rescued in hours

Businessman kidnapped from outside Kolkata mall, rescued in hours

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A businessman was allegedly kidnapped from outside a shopping mall in south Kolkata's Kasba area but was rescued within hours, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Identifying themselves as policemen, the accused forced Sheikh Qutubuddin Gazi into their vehicle on Wednesday afternoon from outside the shopping mall, he said.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh from Gazi's family, he added.

 

The police swung into action after Gazi's business partner Rehan Ahmed Qureshi lodged a complaint.

A team of senior officers, led by Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal himself, began scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle.

"All the nearby police stations were put on alert and footage of at least 50 CCTVs around Kasba was checked. It was found that the vehicle went towards Tollygunge after kidnapping him," the officer said.

"After confirming their location in Tollygunge on tracing the ransom call, we started negotiating with the kidnappers in the disguise of a family friend," he added.

When the kidnappers came to collect the ransom money on Thursday morning, five of them were arrested and Gazi, who deals in bricks, was rescued, the officer said.

Among those arrested was the mastermind from whom Gazi took money and was not returning, he said.

"They kidnapped him to get back the money. Raids are on to nab the rest of the accused persons," he said.

Two vehicles used in the crime were seized. One of the vehicles had a police sticker.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi, manhunt launched
BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi, manhunt launched
Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi cops land in Bengal
Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi cops land in Bengal
Karnataka mulls over Delhi-like action against rioters
Karnataka mulls over Delhi-like action against rioters
Amitabh Wants YOU to LIKE Him!
Amitabh Wants YOU to LIKE Him!
LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K
LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition
SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition

SC to take 'serious view' of Jahangirpuri demolition

Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Mevani over tweet

Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Mevani over tweet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances