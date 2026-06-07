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Tragic Bus-Motorcycle Collision Kills Three, Including Infant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 15:48 IST

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A devastating bus-motorcycle collision in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has tragically claimed the lives of three family members, including a two-month-old infant, highlighting critical road safety concerns in the region.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including a two-month-old infant, died in a bus-motorcycle collision in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred near a railway underpass in Sharifpur village, involving a family travelling on a motorcycle.
  • The deceased include Kajal Giri (23), Ritu Devi (25), and infant Sejal Kumari.
  • Prateek Giri and his two-year-old daughter Shreya sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.
  • Police have seized the private bus involved and arrested its driver, with legal proceedings initiated.

Police said three persons, including a two-month-old infant, died and two others were injured on Sunday after a private bus allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind and ran over them near a railway underpass at Sharifpur village.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

Prateek Giri, a resident of Shahpur village under Adalhat police station limits in Mirzapur district, was travelling on a motorcycle from Bahariyabad to Saidpur with his wife Kajal Giri (23), sister-in-law Ritu Devi (25), two-month-old daughter Sejal Kumari and another daughter Shreya (2), police said.

 

The incident took place when the family was passing through the railway underpass near Sharifganj in the Saidpur Kotwali area, police said.

Kajal Giri, Ritu Devi, and the infant Sejal Kumari died on the spot, while Prateek Giri and his two-year-old daughter Shreya sustained injuries and were admitted to Saidpur Government Hospital, police said.

Police seized the bus and arrested the driver. Saidpur Kotwali Station House Officer Rajesh Tripathi said the victims' family members have been informed and further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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