'Bum Bum Bhole' Rings Out as Amarnath Yatra Begins

The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on Friday, July 3, 2026, with the first batches of pilgrims setting out from the twin base camps at Baltal in Ganderbal and Nunwan in Pahalgam to undertake the pilgrimage to the revered 3,880 metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The pilgrimage began in the early hours of the morning along both designated routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track and the shorter 14-km Baltal route -- as thousands of devotees, including men, women, and sadhus, embarked on the sacred journey despite intermittent rainfall.

Pilgrims started their trek at first light amid chants of "Bum Bum Bhole", creating a spiritually charged atmosphere as they proceeded towards the holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice lingam of Lord Shiva.

Authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements along both routes to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Security personnel were deployed at strategic locations, while checkpoints, surveillance, and area domination measures were intensified across the yatra routes.

Officials said all necessary arrangements, including medical facilities, sanitation, accommodation, and emergency response services, have been made for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Key Points The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced with pilgrims setting out from Baltal and Nunwan base camps towards the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.

Devotees are undertaking the pilgrimage along both the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track and the shorter 14-km Baltal route.

Elaborate security arrangements, including personnel deployment, checkpoints, and surveillance, have been put in place to ensure pilgrim safety.

All necessary logistical support, including medical facilities, sanitation, accommodation, and emergency response, has been arranged for the pilgrims.

The pilgrimage is expected to continue for several weeks, attracting devotees from across India to the Himalayan shrine.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff