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Militant Angle Suspected As Two Missing SPOs Found Dead In J&K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 09:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Authorities are investigating a potential militant angle after the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers were discovered early Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, with their service weapons missing.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were found dead early Thursday in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The SPOs, Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), had gone missing on Wednesday from the Dachhan belt.
  • Their bodies were bullet-riddled, and service weapons were missing, suggesting a possible militant involvement.
  • They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Kiyar village and disappeared while travelling to an Army post.

The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt, officials said.

However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle, the officials said.

 

The two men were identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). They were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan and had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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