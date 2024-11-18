Bulldozer is on standby: Yogi's warning in Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensified his criticism of the JMM-led coalition, accusing it of "indulging in dacoity" by looting natural resources and central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also called upon Hindus to be united to be safe and asserted that after Ram Temple in Ayodhya it was time for a Krishna temple in Mathura.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a poll rally at Nala in Jamtara, Adityanath said, "The JMM-led coalition has looted Jharkhand's natural resources and the central funds sent by Modi. It has also encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas, posing a serious threat to 'beti, mati, roti' (daughter, land, and bread). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds."

Adityanath alleged that illegal mining, including rampant extraction of sand, coal and forest resources, was flourishing under the protection of the ruling coalition, leaving Jharkhand hollowed out by mafia activities.

He accused the JMM-led government of providing support to infiltrators involved in "land jihad" and "love jihad" in Jharkhand, warning that such forces would not be spared if the NDA comes to power.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also took aim at the Congress-JMM alliance, claiming they had obstructed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Now, they are playing with the lives of people in Jharkhand through their divisive politics," he said.

Adityanath said at least 10 lakh Hindus were massacred during partition in 1947 because Hindus were divided and urged them to be united to be safe.

"After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it's time for Krishna Kanhaiya Temple in Mathura," he asserted.