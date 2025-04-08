HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bulldozer in Ram Navami procession sparks standoff in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
April 08, 2025 12:58 IST

A bulldozer sparked tensions in Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after police objected to its inclusion in a Ram Navami procession, triggering a heated standoff between local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and the administration.

IMAGE: People holding swords take part in a Ram Navami procession in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bulldozer, part of the procession organised by the Adarsh Ramlila Committee, was on Monday stopped by police who termed its participation unauthorised and a new tradition.

 

The move led to protests by hundreds of participants, who blocked the road and sat in protest, shouting slogans against the police and administration.

Faridpur Station House Officer Harendra Singh said the procession was eventually completed peacefully.

"There was momentary unrest, but the police maintained a strong overnight vigil in sensitive areas. Normalcy returned on Tuesday morning," he added.

The situation escalated when BJP's Aonla president, Adesh Pratap Singh, arrived at the scene and confronted the police officials.

Singh argued that the bulldozer had been part of the Ram Navami procession for the past five years and accused the police of disrupting traditions.

"We're not trying to disturb the peace," the BJP leader asserted.

He presented photographs and videos of previous processions featuring bulldozers to support his claim. Following consultations with senior officials at the district headquarters, the administration allowed the bulldozer to be included in the procession.

Later, Adesh Pratap Singh rode the bulldozer as the procession resumed from the CAS Inter College ground, where he had earlier flagged it off.

Faridpur SDM Mallika Nain said that organisers were advised to follow the traditional format of the procession, which they eventually agreed to.

After discussions, the procession continued peacefully, she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
