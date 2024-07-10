News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bulldozer action on bar that served alcohol to BMW hit-and-run accused

Bulldozer action on bar that served alcohol to BMW hit-and-run accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2024 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is demolishing unauthorised alterations made at Mumbai-based bar that was visited by the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash that killed a woman, officials said.

IMAGE: The BMC razes unauthorised alterations made at Mumbai-based bar that served alcohol to BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah before the incident. Photograph: X

The establishment -- Vice-Global Tapas Bar -- against which the action was being taken, is located in Juhu suburb.

The BMW car driven by main accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

A civic official said the BMC's K-West ward office team reached the Vice-Global Tapas Bar this morning and started demolishing some of the additional alterations made inside the establishment.

 

The civic body had conducted an inspection of the bar on Tuesday to check if any unauthorised additions and alterations were made there. Detailed measurements were taken at the bar during the inspection, the official said.

The bar was given a notice before the demolition process began, he said.

Earlier, the state Excise Department sealed the bar. It was visited by Mihir Shah and his friends on Saturday night, hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash.

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an excise department official earlier said.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, he added.

Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir
BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir
BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'
BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision
Mumbai cops fumble in BMW case over BNS provision
ICC T20I Rankings: SKY 2nd; Gaikwad climbs to 7th
ICC T20I Rankings: SKY 2nd; Gaikwad climbs to 7th
BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post
BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post
India strategic partner, but concerned over Russia: US
India strategic partner, but concerned over Russia: US
Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM
Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir

BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir

BMW crash: Sena leader's absconding son arrested

BMW crash: Sena leader's absconding son arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances