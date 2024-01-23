News
Rediff.com  » News » Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2024 21:01 IST
'Illegal' roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area of Thane district which witnessed a communal clash two days back were razed by the civic body using bulldozers on Tuesday, officials said.

A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Notably, the action by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation to demolish the 'illegal' roadside stalls came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters.

 

Videos of the razing of the stalls have gone viral on social media.

Members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday night on the eve of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple.

A mob armed with iron rods, sticks, and bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted the man whose car was part of the procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, police had said.

They vandalised the car with stones and sticks.

Police registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, according to the police official.

