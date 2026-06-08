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Amroha Police Demolish Illegal Structure Of Minor Rape Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 23:41 IST

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Amroha Police have demolished an illegal construction belonging to an accused in a minor rape case, Farman, demonstrating their firm zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women and girls under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points

  • Amroha Police demolished an alleged illegal construction linked to an accused in a minor rape case.
  • The action aligns with the police's zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women and girls.
  • The accused, Farman, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act.
  • The demolition followed verification by the revenue department, confirming the structure's illegal status.
  • Police are actively searching for the accused, vowing strict legal action against offenders.

Amroha Police on Monday demolished an alleged illegal construction belonging to an accused in a minor rape case and provisions of the SC/ST Act, an official said.

Amroha Police Enforce Zero-Tolerance Policy

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria said the action was taken as part of the police's zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and girls.

 

He said the accused, identified as Farman, a resident of Madaripur village under Rahra police station area, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

"After verification and measurement by the revenue department, the construction carried out by the accused was found to be illegal. The administration subsequently demolished the structure using a bulldozer," Bhadauria said.

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the accused and raids are being conducted at possible locations.

"The police will not show any leniency towards those involved in crimes against women and girls. Strict legal action will be ensured against such offenders," the ASP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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