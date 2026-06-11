Motorcycle-Borne Robbers Loot Rs 1.5 Crore In Daring Delhi Heist

In a brazen daylight robbery, two employees transporting Rs 1.5 crore were held at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, prompting a police investigation with CCTV footage as key evidence.

Key Points Two employees were robbed of Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area.

The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover as the employees transported cash on a scooter.

The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage being examined to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered at Sarai Rohilla police station, and multiple teams are probing the high-value robbery.

Two employees of a building material trader were allegedly robbed of Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Wednesday, police said.

Delhi Police Investigate Daring Robbery

The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover when the two employees were on their way to Chandni Chowk with the cash on a scooter.

According to police, two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted the scooter, threatened the trader's employees with a firearm and fled with the cash, a police source said.

The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. The footage is being examined to identify and trace the robbers, police said.

A case has been registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station and multiple teams have been formed to conduct the probe, they said.