HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Motorcycle-Borne Robbers Loot Rs 1.5 Crore In Daring Delhi Heist

Motorcycle-Borne Robbers Loot Rs 1.5 Crore In Daring Delhi Heist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 00:25 IST

x

In a brazen daylight robbery, two employees transporting Rs 1.5 crore were held at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, prompting a police investigation with CCTV footage as key evidence.

Key Points

  • Two employees were robbed of Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area.
  • The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover as the employees transported cash on a scooter.
  • The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage being examined to identify the culprits.
  • A case has been registered at Sarai Rohilla police station, and multiple teams are probing the high-value robbery.

Two employees of a building material trader were allegedly robbed of Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint by motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Wednesday, police said.

Delhi Police Investigate Daring Robbery

The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover when the two employees were on their way to Chandni Chowk with the cash on a scooter.

 

According to police, two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted the scooter, threatened the trader's employees with a firearm and fled with the cash, a police source said.

The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. The footage is being examined to identify and trace the robbers, police said.

A case has been registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station and multiple teams have been formed to conduct the probe, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Trader Loses ₹2.5 Million in Broad Daylight Robbery
Delhi Trader Loses ₹2.5 Million in Broad Daylight Robbery
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Daylight robbery at textile office in bustling Chandni Chowk stuns Delhi
Daylight robbery at textile office in bustling Chandni Chowk stuns Delhi
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider
Four Arrested For Robbing Cash Agent In Delhi's Burari
Four Arrested For Robbing Cash Agent In Delhi's Burari

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange1:02

Uorfi Javed Charms Fans in Orange

Shweta Tripathi's Smile Melts Hearts1:05

Shweta Tripathi's Smile Melts Hearts

Viral Visuals: Graceful Deer Add Natural Splendor to Lok Bhavan1:07

Viral Visuals: Graceful Deer Add Natural Splendor to Lok...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO