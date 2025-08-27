Building collapses moments after Army's daring rescue op in Pathankot

Despite dangerous flying conditions, the Indian Army Aviation on Wednesday undertook a 'high-risk' helicopter rescue operation in Punjab's Pathankot district and evacuated stranded civilians and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from a building surrounded by floodwaters that gave way shortly after, officials said.

Photograph: Courtesy @adgpi/X

The Indian Army shared visuals of the daring feat that demanded 'highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery' on its X handle.

At dawn on Wednesday, Army Aviation helicopters were launched for the rescue mission that tested nerves, skill and determination, officials said.

The Army Aviation undertook the 'high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse' at Madhopur Headworks -- a barrage on the Ravi river at Madhopur in Pathankot.

'Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team's swift and fearless response ensured that every life was brought to safety,' the Army said.

Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots landed the helicopter on the building that was already on the verge of collapse, a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery, it posted on X.

Risking their lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety, officials said.

'In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue effort,' said the post with the tagline -- 'Any Mission, Any Time, Any Where'.