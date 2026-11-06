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Old Rivalry Leads To Fatal Attack In Budaun Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 14:54 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover the details of a shocking murder in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour over a deep-seated family rivalry involving a romantic relationship.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Budaun for allegedly killing his 45-year-old neighbour with an axe and a shovel on Friday.
  • The victim, Avadhesh, was attacked by his neighbour, Munendra, and associates over a long-standing grudge while cleaning his plot on Thursday.
  • The motive for the murder is an old dispute involving a romantic relationship between Munendra's daughter and the deceased's nephew, Aman.
  • A complaint was lodged against Aman on December 8, 2025, and Munendra's daughter was recovered on February 4, 2026, but the family's grudge persisted.
  • Police received information about the murder on the night of November 5, and Munendra was arrested on Friday.

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 45-year-old neighbour with an axe and a shovel over an old rivalry in Gurgaon village under the Musajhag police station area in Budaun district on Friday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Dispute

According to police sources, the victim, Avadhesh was cleaning his vacant plot of land on Thursday when his neighbour, Munendra (50), arrived with some associates. They allegedly attacked Avadhesh with an axe and a shovel over a long-standing grudge. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

 

Police said the murder stemmed from an old dispute involving a romantic relationship. Aman, the deceased's nephew, had allegedly lured away Munendra's daughter.

Munendra had lodged a complaint against Aman at the Musajhag police station in connection with the incident, following which a case was registered against him on December 8, 2025. Police recovered Munendra's daughter on February 4, 2026, but the family continued to harbour a grudge, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police (City) said information about the murder was received on the night of November 5. The victim had been attacked with an axe and a shovel, he said.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Musajhag police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI that Munendra was arrested on Friday.

A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken, an officer added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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budaun murderneighbour killedold rivalryuttar pradesh crimemusajhag police

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