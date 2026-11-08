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Deadly Dispute At Ramlila Fair: Man Killed Over Toy Payment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 08, 2026 10:02 IST 3 Minutes Read

A festive Ramlila fair in Budaun turned tragic late Saturday night when a dispute over toy payment escalated into a fatal knife attack, leaving one man dead and another seriously injured.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured in a knife attack at a Ramlila fair in Budaun late Saturday night.
  • The altercation stemmed from a dispute over payment for toys purchased at the fair.
  • The accused, Mohammad Barish, a toy seller, allegedly attacked Rohit (23) and Hrithik (24) with a knife.
  • Rohit was declared dead, while Hrithik, seriously injured, was referred to a higher medical centre.
  • Police have taken one accused into custody and are actively searching for the other; the injured youth is reportedly a relative of a BJP MLA.

A 23-year-old man was killed and another was seriously injured after a dispute over payment for toys escalated into a knife attack at a Ramlila fair here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway In Fatal Stabbing

The incident took place late Saturday night in the Dataganj town area, where two groups argued over the money for toys purchased at the fair, they said.

 

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Barish, a toy seller and resident of Faridpur in neighbouring Bareilly district, allegedly attacked two men -- Rohit, 23, and Hrithik, 24, both residents of Behta Madho village in Budaun's Dataganj area -- with a knife during the altercation.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Rohit dead. Hrithik, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to a higher medical centre in Bareilly for treatment.

The accused fled the spot after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said one of the two accused had been taken into custody, while efforts were underway to arrest the other.

District Magistrate Avanish Rai and SSP Sharma inspected the crime scene and directed officials to ensure the prompt arrest of the remaining accused.

Police said a case was being registered based on a complaint and strict legal action would be taken in the matter.

The injured youth is reportedly a close relative of a BJP MLA.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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