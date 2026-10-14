Investigation Underway After B.Tech Student Found Dead

Police in Ranchi are investigating the tragic death of a 22-year-old B.Tech student, Manish Kumar, who was found dead by suicide in his rented room on Wednesday, raising concerns about student mental health.

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Key Points A 22-year-old B.Tech student, Manish Kumar, was found dead in his rented room in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Police suspect Manish died by suicide, with preliminary investigation suggesting he might have hanged himself two days ago.

The room was locked from inside, and no suicide note was recovered by the police.

Manish Kumar was a resident of Hazaribag district.

His body has been sent for post-mortem at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS).

A B.Tech student of a private university was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Rajaulatu within Namkum police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar (22), a resident of Hazaribag district, they said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that Manish died by suicide. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented room. The door of the room was locked from inside. No suicide note was recovered. Upon examining the victim's body, it seemed that he hanged himself two days ago," Namkum police station officer-in-charge Ramnarayan Singh said.

The victim's parents were informed, and his body was sent for post-mortem at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS). he said.