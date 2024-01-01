News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BSP MLA Yakub Qureshi's benami property worth Rs 31 cr seized in UP

BSP MLA Yakub Qureshi's benami property worth Rs 31 cr seized in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 01, 2024 20:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The district administration in Meerut on Monday seized benami property of Bahujan Samaj Party leader and two-time MLA Yakub Qureshi worth Rs 31 crore under the Gangster Act, officials said.

IMAGE: BSP legislator Yakub Qureshi. Photograph: Courtesy Yakub Qureshi on Facebook

The seized properties include a hospital building at Bhavani Nagar in Nauchandi and two luxury cars that Qureshi had allegedly purchased in the name of his family members and employees, they said.

 

Three plots in Shastri Nagar measuring 3,265.35 square metres, 288 square metres and 213.60 square metres have also been seized.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said that in compliance with the order given by the court of District Magistrate under the The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, benami property of former minister Yakub Qureshi with an estimated value of Rs 31 crore has been seized.

Sajwan said that on March 31, 2022, police conducted a raid in a meat factory belonging to Qureshi in Meerut, and had detected the packing of illegally procured meat.

The police arrested 10 employees of the factory and had named 17 people, including Qureshi, his wife and both sons, in the FIR, he said.

A case against the BSP leader, his wife Shamjida Begum, sons Firoz and Imran, factory managers Mohit Tyagi, Mujeeb and Faizyab was registered under the Gangster Act in December.

Qureshi was BSP MLA from Kharkhaudha assembly constituency in Meerut from 2002 to 2007. He won the Meerut assembly seat in 2007 on a Uttar Pradesh United Democratic Front ticket.

He was a minister in the BSP government in 2003. Subsequently, he also became a minister in the Samajwadi Party government in October 2003.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ex-MP booked for killing BSP MLA murder witness
Ex-MP booked for killing BSP MLA murder witness
Why gangsters like Vikas Dubey become formidable
Why gangsters like Vikas Dubey become formidable
Before Atique Ahmed, there was Chand Baba in UP
Before Atique Ahmed, there was Chand Baba in UP
23 terrorists in Pak declared proclaimed offenders
23 terrorists in Pak declared proclaimed offenders
India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations
India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations
PV sales touch record high in 2023 at 41.08 lakh units
PV sales touch record high in 2023 at 41.08 lakh units
Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals
Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UP: Gangsters' assets worth over Rs 1800 cr seized

UP: Gangsters' assets worth over Rs 1800 cr seized

UP bulldozes home of former MP Atiq Ahmed's aide

UP bulldozes home of former MP Atiq Ahmed's aide

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances