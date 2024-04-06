News
BSP LS candidate vacates shared home with Cong MLA wife, here is why

BSP LS candidate vacates shared home with Cong MLA wife, here is why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2024 18:04 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh Kankar Munjare on Saturday said he had left home, which he shares with his Congress MLA wife Anubha Munjare, since two persons following different ideologies must not stay under one roof during polls.

IMAGE: BSP's Lok Sabha candidate Kankar Munjare (left) and his Congress MLA wife, Anubha Munjare. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Kankar Munjare, a former MLA and MP, said he would return home after polling day on April 19.

 

"I left my home on Friday and am living in a hut near a dam. If two persons following different ideologies live under one roof, people will think it is match-fixing," he told PTI.

His wife Anubha Munjare had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweight Gaurishanker Bisen in the November 2023 assembly polls.

She said she was hurt by her husband's stand and claimed a woman goes to her marital home to remain there till death.

"When he was Gondwana Gantantra Party candidate from Paraswada here and I was contesting from Balaghat on a Congress ticket, we had stayed together. We have been married for 33 years and have lived happily with our son," she said.

Anubha Munjare asserted she was a loyal Congress functionary and would put in all efforts to ensure party candidate Samrat Saraswat wins the Lok Sabha polls from Balaghat.

But she would not speak ill about her husband during campaigning, the MLA emphasised.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
