Amid escalating security concerns and ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, the Border Security Force has relocated its 62nd Raising Day parade from Churachandpur to Delhi, underscoring the volatile situation in the northeastern state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BSF cancelled its 62nd Raising Day parade in Manipur at the eleventh hour due to security concerns.

The event, planned for December 1 in Churachandpur, has been shifted to Delhi.

Manipur has been experiencing intermittent violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since 2023, resulting in significant casualties and displacement.

The cancellation follows extensive logistical preparations, including the movement of 3,000 troops and various units, incurring heavy costs.

The annual parade is a significant regimental event, usually attended by high-ranking government officials.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shelved its plan to hold its 62nd Raising Day parade in Manipur at the eleventh hour, shifting the mega event to Delhi due to intelligence inputs suggesting security concerns, officials said on Friday.

The annual regimental event was supposed to be organised at the BSF Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in the Churachandpur district of the ethnic strife-torn state on December 1.

Manipur's Security Challenges

The BSF, with about 2.65 lakh personnel, was raised on December 1, 1965, and it guards more than 6,000 km of Indian borders with Pakistan on the western side and Bangladesh on the eastern flank.

The officials told PTI that the 62nd BSF Raising Day event to be held in Manipur has been cancelled following inputs from central intelligence agencies suggesting security concerns.

Manipur has been witnessing intermittent violence between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since 2023. The violence has claimed at least 306 lives, rendered thousands homeless, while 49 people remain missing.

Logistical Impact And Preparations

"The Raising Day event could now be held in Delhi. The cancellation of the event will incur a heavy cost in terms of monetary expenditure and manpower movement," a senior officer said.

The BSF undertook a massive logistical movement involving 3,000 troops and officers, weapons, artillery and camel, horse and canine units from across the country to showcase them during the event in Manipur.

The event involves a grand parade where troops wearing ceremonial regalia march in the presence of a VIP, usually the Union home minister or the minister of state for home affairs.

The BSF also shared the news about these preparations on its social media handles on November 12.

"DG BSF also visited STC BSF Churachandpur to assess the preparations for the forthcoming BSF Day celebrations," the paramilitary force said.

"He reviewed the arrangements and expressed satisfaction that all preparations are progressing as per schedule. Concerted efforts are underway to ensure the seamless conduct of the parade and celebrations, befitting the traditions and ethos of the Force," it said.