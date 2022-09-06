News
Rediff.com  » News » BSF-Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting over ceasefire violation along IB

BSF-Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting over ceasefire violation along IB

Source: PTI
September 06, 2022 18:26 IST
Hours after an incident of ceasefire violation, Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers Tuesday held a flag meeting along the international border in Jammu and agreed to respect the "existing norms", an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The company commander level meeting at 1.45 pm on the border ended in a cordial atmosphere, Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said.

 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at BSF troops along the international border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district. However, no one was injured in the ensuing exchange of fire, officials said.

"The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future," the public relations officer, BSF Jammu, said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
