News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BSF, Pak Rangers exchange fire along IB in Raj; no casualties on Indian side

BSF, Pak Rangers exchange fire along IB in Raj; no casualties on Indian side

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 10, 2022 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Border Security Force troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire on Friday along the Anupgarh sector of the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

No casualties were reported on the Indian side even as the BSF has decided to lodge a "protest" with their Pakistani counterparts and have sought a flag meeting on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

 

He added that Pak Rangers short first as they fired 6-7 rounds at 2 pm "on BSF troops" who were present ahead of the border fence as part of a 'kisaan guard' deployment meant to escort and protect five local farmers working in their farms.

"In retaliation, the BSF 'kisaan guard' party fired about 18 rounds on Pak Rangers," he said.

No injury or casualty to the BSF or the farmers has been reported in the incident that took place along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, the spokesperson said.

"A protest is being lodged and a flag meeting has been called," the official said.

It is very rare that troops exchange fire along the Thar desert comprising Rajasthan front of the IB that also runs along Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu, a senior officer said.

India and Pakistan pledged in February 2021 to exercise complete ceasefire on this front.

There have been, however, one or two incidents of violation of this deal since then, including once in the Jammu area in September this year when Pakistani troops fired on a BSF patrol in the Arnia sector.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why would India fire a missile into Pakistan?'
'Why would India fire a missile into Pakistan?'
60 violations in 1 week: Pakistan continues firing across LoC in J-K
60 violations in 1 week: Pakistan continues firing across LoC in J-K
Maha fisherman killed in Pak firing off Gujarat coast
Maha fisherman killed in Pak firing off Gujarat coast
FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Netherlands
FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Netherlands
FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Netherlands
FIFA World Cup PIX: Argentina vs Netherlands
Delhi Cong VP, 2 newly-elected councillors join AAP
Delhi Cong VP, 2 newly-elected councillors join AAP
PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil
PIX: Agony and Ecstasy as Croatia knock out Brazil
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Indian missile lands in Pak 'accidentally', probe on

Indian missile lands in Pak 'accidentally', probe on

2 months after ceasefire pact, Pak opens fire along IB

2 months after ceasefire pact, Pak opens fire along IB

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances