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Home  » News » Inquest Launched After BSF ASI Dies By Suicide In Jammu

Inquest Launched After BSF ASI Dies By Suicide In Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 12:55 IST

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An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) tragically died by suicide at a camp in Jammu, prompting an official inquest into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the BSF, Lal Singh, died by suicide in a Jammu camp.
  • The incident occurred at the BSF campus in Paloura, where Singh used his service rifle.
  • Authorities have launched an inquest to investigate the circumstances and motive behind the tragic event.
  • ASI Lal Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had recently returned to his unit after a month-long leave.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide inside a camp here on Sunday, officials said.

ASI Lal Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was posted at the BSF campus at Paloura on the outskirts of Jammu and used his service rifle to shoot himself dead this morning, the officials said.

 

They said senior BSF and police officials rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

An inquest has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances and the motive behind his taking such an extreme step, the officials said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Singh had rejoined his unit on June 13 after availing nearly one month leave.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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