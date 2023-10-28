News
Rediff.com  » News » BSF lodges strong protest with Pak Rangers over Jammu firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2023 16:24 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over the recent unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

IMAGE: People walk past a bullet-ridden wall following unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu, on October 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 pm Thursday in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector and lasted around seven hours, leaving a BSF jawan and a woman injured.

The protest was registered at an hour-long commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, a BSF officer told PTI.

 

This was the second flag meeting between the two sides in 10 days after two BSF personnel were injured when their post in Arnia came under fire from across the border on October 17.

The incident in this sector was the first violation of the February 25, 2021 renewed ceasefire along Jammu and Kashmir borders between India and Pakistan.

The officials said the latest meeting, which was attended by seven members each of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers, was held in a peaceful atmosphere with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the border.

Besides the two ceasefire violations, a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers also came close to the International Border on October 21 following which BSF troops fired a couple of warning shots to drive them away.

The back-to-back ceasefire violations by Pakistan without any provocation have caused panic among the border residents who had to flee their homes amid intense shelling on Thursday night.

The BSF has retaliated to the Pakistani shelling in a befitting manner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
