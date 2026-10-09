BSF deployed on Noida-Delhi border ahead of CJP protest

Ahead of a major protest in Delhi on Saturday demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, security has been significantly ramped up at the Noida-Delhi borders, causing concern among commuters about potential traffic disruptions.

IMAGE: Security personnel present at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Security has been significantly increased at Noida-Delhi borders with police and BSF deployment ahead of a major protest in Delhi on Saturday.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election irregularities.

Commuters between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram are concerned about potential traffic congestion, diversions, and delays due to heightened security arrangements.

Some social organisations and farmers' union leaders in Noida allege they have been placed under house arrest ahead of the protest.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) services will operate as usual on Saturday, despite Delhi Metro station closures, ensuring connectivity within Noida and Greater Noida.

Security has been stepped up at the borders connecting Noida with Delhi, with police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at key points ahead of a major protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital on Saturday.

Heightened Security Measures Implemented

The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida commuting to Delhi and Gurugram expressed concerns over possible traffic congestion, diversions and delays due to heightened security arrangements ahead of Saturday's protest.

While some said they might seek leave or work from home, others feared that switching from Metro services to private vehicles could make their daily commute more difficult.

At the Chilla border, personnel from the Noida and Delhi police, along with BSF jawans, have been deployed as part of heightened security arrangements.

Police teams have begun checking vehicles considered suspicious and questioning people wherever necessary, officials said.

Security personnel are keeping a close watch on buses, taxis and private cars entering Delhi from Noida. Vehicles are being stopped for checks as part of efforts to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.

Reinforced concrete (RCC) barriers have also been placed at the border to strengthen security.

Sources suggested that police could move to seal the border around 9 pm on Friday, though an official confirmation of the proposed measure was not immediately available.

Several social organisations, members of farmers' unions and leaders of some political parties in Noida have alleged that police have placed them under house arrest ahead of the protest.

"I have security personnel from police and other forces at my home and around it, and I am not allowed to go out. My associates who are farmers' rights activists also informed me about a similar situation with them. I wish to participate in the protest in Delhi tomorrow along with fellow farmers," Sukhveer Khalifa, president of Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, an influential farmers' body in Noida, told PTI over the phone.

There was no official response from authorities to these allegations. Phone calls to senior officials remained unanswered.

Activists Allege House Arrest Ahead Of Protest

Meanwhile, residents of Noida and Greater Noida who commute to Delhi and Gurugram for work have expressed concerns over possible traffic congestion, diversions and delays due to the security arrangements and the proposed protest. Some said they might have to take leave or seek permission to work from home, while others planned to use private vehicles instead of the Metro.

Gopal Rajput (28), a translator working at a private hospital in Delhi and a resident of Greater Noida, said he was unsure how he would reach his office in Saket on Saturday.

"I have no idea how I will reach my office tomorrow in Saket. There will be no Metro service and it would be too costly to book a private cab," he said.

Rajput said security checks could consume additional time and lead to traffic congestion, making the commute more difficult.

Ranjan Bhardwaj, a resident of Noida's Sector 58 who works at an IT company in Gurugram, said he planned to drive to work but was apprehensive about reaching on time.

"I will go by my car, but I have doubts whether I will reach the office on time. Maybe I will not reach, because there will be diversions and traffic-related issues due to the proposed protest," he said.

"Usually I go by Metro, but due to tomorrow's protest, I would have to go by car," he added.

Another resident said she would seek permission to work from home, citing difficulties in commuting to Gurugram by cab and her dependence on Metro services.

"I rely on the Metro; it will be difficult for me to reach Gurugram by cab. I would ask my boss to allow me to work from home for tomorrow," she said.

Commuter Worries And Metro Clarifications

However, an official of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said there would be no restrictions on the movement of daily commuters.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has said its services will operate as usual on Saturday, following the regular weekend timetable.

"There will be no change in Noida Metro operations. Passenger services will continue on Saturday as per the usual Saturday schedule," an NMRC spokesperson told PTI on Friday.

The clarification comes after directions were issued to keep several Delhi Metro stations closed during the protest in the national capital. Delhi Metro's network expands into Noida also with several stations here, prompting concerns over possible disruptions to connectivity.

The NMRC operates services between Noida and Greater Noida, and its metro line does not enter Delhi's territorial limits.