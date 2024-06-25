News
BSF, BGB resolve to strengthen ties, combat border crimes in key meet

BSF, BGB resolve to strengthen ties, combat border crimes in key meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 25, 2024 01:31 IST
Border defence forces of India and Bangladesh on Monday resolved to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination to combat crimes along the boundary, officials said.

IMAGE: BSF and BGB representatives at the border meeting on the third day in Kolkata, June 24, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy BSF on X

Personnel of the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh continued discussions on the third day of the annual coordination conference here, they said.

 

“Both sides resolved to jointly address security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border, as we have the shared commitment for peace and security,” a BSF official said.

The Joint Record of Discussion, signed by heads of the two sides during the meet, referred to issues like attacks by Bangladeshi miscreants on BSF personnel, attempts to snatch weapons from security forces and infiltration, among others, he said.

The Border defence forces reached a consensus to combat transnational crimes in an effective manner, the official said.

They also concurred to step up efforts to curb smuggling of wildlife, cattle, drugs and fake currencies across the border, he said.

The conference underscored the need to have coordinated patrols and sharing intelligence inputs on real-time basis for better border management.

A 14-member Indian delegation led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, is holding talks with the 11-member Bangladeshi delegation.

The BGB delegation is led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, ADG, region commander, South Western Region, Jessore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
