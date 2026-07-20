Police Use Brutal Force Against CJP Protestors

IMAGE: An injured protestor is detained by the police during the march by Cockroach Janta Party supporters to Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A policeman wields a lathi against protestors near Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured protestor during the march. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel use lathis against the young protestors, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Delhi police personnel and Rapid Action Force troopers used force to drive away protestors participating in the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel deployed on Raisina Road ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Heavy security arrangements were evident across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned march to Parliament on Monday.

Barricades were installed near Parliament Street, Raisina Road and Jantar Mantar to stop the march from going ahead to Parliament.

Security personnel lathi-charged the young protestors, then fired tear gas shells to drive away the protestors.

IMAGE: Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard on ther streets of the national capital. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Barricades are placed at Raisina Road, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar before the planned march. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strong presence in central Delhi before the protesters assemble. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol the secured protest zone. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel on alert around Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel use lathis to drive away the protestors near Jantar Mantar, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

IMAGE: Slippers lie on the road after the lathi-charge. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Scattered belongings lie on the road after the lathi-charge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

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IMAGE: A protester displays lathi marks on his back after the police action near Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff