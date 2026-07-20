Home  » News » Police Use Brutal Force Against CJP Protestors

Police Use Brutal Force Against CJP Protestors

By REDIFF NEWS July 20, 2026 15:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: An injured protestor is detained by the police during the march by Cockroach Janta Party supporters to Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: A policeman wields a lathi against protestors near Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: An injured protestor during the march. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Security personnel use lathis against the young protestors, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Delhi police personnel and Rapid Action Force troopers used force to drive away protestors participating in the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel deployed on Raisina Road ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Heavy security arrangements were evident across central Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned march to Parliament on Monday.
  • Barricades were installed near Parliament Street, Raisina Road and Jantar Mantar to stop the march from going ahead to Parliament.
  • Security personnel lathi-charged the young protestors, then fired tear gas shells to drive away the protestors.
 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard on ther streets of the national capital. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Barricades are placed at Raisina Road, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar before the planned march. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strong presence in central Delhi before the protesters assemble. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol the secured protest zone. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Security personnel on alert around Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Police personnel use lathis to drive away the protestors near Jantar Mantar, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Slippers lie on the road after the lathi-charge. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: Scattered belongings lie on the road after the lathi-charge. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Cockroach Janta Party protest

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

>

Cockroach Janta Party protest

IMAGE: A protester displays lathi marks on his back after the police action near Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

ParliamentJantar MantarDelhiCockroach Janta PartyDharmendra Pradhan

More From Rediff

Hormuz Crisis Exposes India's Energy Risks

Hormuz Crisis Exposes India's Energy Risks
'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'

'India Has Only 15 More Years Left...'
Doctor Who Won Court Case Over E20 Petrol

Doctor Who Won Court Case Over E20 Petrol

Related Stories

'Teargas, lathi-charge, clashes': CJP protest turns chaotic

'Teargas, lathi-charge, clashes': CJP protest turns chaotic

Quick Links

EducationAshish Narsale

Web Stories

9 World Cup Finals Decided In Extra Time

9 World Cup Finals Decided In Extra Time
Spain's 2nd Title in 8 Nations World Cup Club

Spain's 2nd Title in 8 Nations World Cup Club
Acer Aspire 3 (2026): 7 Things To Know

Acer Aspire 3 (2026): 7 Things To Know