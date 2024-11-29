News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Brrr! Mumbai shivers at 16.5 degrees C as Nov temp hits 8-year low

Brrr! Mumbai shivers at 16.5 degrees C as Nov temp hits 8-year low

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 29, 2024 23:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, its lowest in November in the last eight years, the India meteorological department said on Friday.

IMAGE: A view of Mumbai on a foggy morning.Photograph: ANI Photo

This temperature was recorded by the Santacruz observatory from Thursday night till Friday morning.

 

Before this, this weather station had recorded the minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on November 11, 2016, said Sushma Nair, scientist at the IMD Mumbai.

The Santacruz observatory records weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs.

The Colaba observatory in the metropolis, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Nair said there is no cold wave alert for Maharashtra from November 30 to December 3, and temperature is set to rise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Wednesday was Mumbai's coldest night since 1949
Wednesday was Mumbai's coldest night since 1949
The Russian village where even eyelashes freeze!
The Russian village where even eyelashes freeze!
At 39.4 deg C, Mum logs highest temp in India in March
At 39.4 deg C, Mum logs highest temp in India in March
Bavuma, Stubbs centuries put South Africa in control
Bavuma, Stubbs centuries put South Africa in control
Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct
Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
Guardiola faces biggest test: Can City bounce back?
Guardiola faces biggest test: Can City bounce back?
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Mumbai records season's lowest temperature
Mumbai records season's lowest temperature

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances